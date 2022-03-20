Klopp explains Andy Robertson’s absence from the Liverpool squad as several absentees from FA Cup team noted

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Andy Robertson was unavailable for Liverpool’s meeting with Nottingham Forest after contracting COVID-19.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane likewise missed out, with the former struggling with a foot concern and the latter’s upcoming World Cup qualifier on the way, as reported in a tweet by Goal’s Neil Jones.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Robertson missed out today due to covid, Milner too although he's back now. Salah still feels his foot a bit, so decision was taken not to play Mané as well with WCQ coming up.#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/oAfWu0jhUh — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) March 20, 2022

The Merseysiders secured a 1-0 win at the City Ground to set up a meeting with Manchester City in the semi-finals, potentially six or seven days after a pivotal league clash at the Eithad in April.

With the international break just around the corner, one might be inclined to argue that time away from domestic football could provide a rare blessing for us.

The absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold due to a hamstring injury is far from comforting news given the nature of the games up for grabs in April, though we’re more than hopeful that our world-class medical team can help get the Academy graduate and his fellow fullback back available as soon as possible.

As far as muscular injuries are concerned, there’s certainly a precedent for quicker returns to the field of play, which could prove critical in our bid to secure further silverware beyond the Carabao Cup.

