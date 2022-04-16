(Video) Shocking howler from City ‘keeper gifts Mane easiest goal Liverpool will score all year

Zack Steffen will not want to watch back clips of his goalkeeping mishap in the first half of action against Liverpool at Wembley after gifting Sadio Mane an early goal.

The American repeated Ederson’s gamble at the Etihad, taking a touch too many as the No.10 pressed him in his box, with the latter connecting with the ball and turning it into the net.

It’s a horrific start from the Cityzens, though one Pep Guardiola will no doubt look to correct as the tie goes on.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BBC Sport: