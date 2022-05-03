(Video) Sadio Mane scores Liverpool’s third goal in 12 hectic second-half minutes as Liverpool turn the game around

Why would Liverpool ever do it the easy way? Sadio Mane helped ease more nerves to put his side ahead on the night.

Two goals down at half-time and with his side on the ropes, Jurgen Klopp must have had some team talk to get the Reds back to their usual form.

After two sucker punch blows in five minutes, our No.10 helped sicken the home crowd with our third in 12 minutes.

Given the run of the Villarreal half thanks to a brilliant first-time pass from Naby Keita, the Seneglaese attacker was suddenly one-on-one.

A touch past Gerónimo Rulli, then another past Juan Foyth, the 30-year-old was then given the chance to roll the ball into an empty net and ensure our greatest ever scoring season.

If you look up a game of two halves, this one will appear very highly on that list.

