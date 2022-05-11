Neil Jones drops Sadio Mane salary demands update as exit rumours mount

Neil Jones has noted that Sadio Mane’s wage demands ‘would not be far behind’ that of Mo Salah’s as rumours circulate over the future of the Liverpool winger.

The Senegalese international has been connected with moves to both Bayern Munich and Barcelona of late as the summer transfer window draws ever closer.

“Jurgen Klopp would, ideally, like Mane to stay at Anfield, but the situation is made trickier by the fact that Mohamed Salah, and to a lesser extent Roberto Firmino, are also approaching the final 12 months of their deals,” the journalist wrote for Goal.

“It has been described as “unlikely” that all three will renew, and in the case of Salah, Liverpool know they will have to break their existing wage structure in order to keep the Egyptian.

“Mane’s salary demands would not be far behind, given his achievements and performances during his six years with the club, but any offer may well depend on the outcome of negotiations with Salah.”

By all accounts, however, including from the 30-year-old himself, it would appear that there isn’t an overwhelming desire to part ways with the Merseyside-based outfit to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Judging by the No.10’s post-Aston Villa comments, it would appear that any speculation around the player’s future has not originated from the Liverpool man directly.

That being said, there will no doubt be a personal desire on the former Southampton star’s part to see his importance to the squad acknowledged in potentially his last major deal in club football.

Whilst Mane continues to register crucial goals in domestically and abroad, not to mention maintain his superb post-AFCON form, it will be increasingly difficult to deny the forward a bumper deal, should we wish to extend his stay at Anfield.

