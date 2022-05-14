‘Looks like a bad one’ – Journalists share Salah injury update as Liverpool star brought off in FA Cup final

Liverpool were handed a huge injury blow at the half hour mark as Mo Salah was forced off the pitch with an injury.

Commenting on the matter online, Mirror journalist, David Maddock, tweeted his suspicions that it ‘looks like a bad one’ for the Egyptian King, with Kevin Palmer claiming that it looked to be a ‘groin’ concern.

With the Merseysiders already missing Fabinho for the tie, it’s an added worry that Jurgen Klopp’s men could very well do without, particularly so close to the Champions League final.

Given that the former Roma hitman was able to walk himself off the pitch, we have to hope it’s similarly not so serious an issue as to the hamstring strain our Brazilian international suffered at Villa Park.

It’s a loss that’s sure to embolden Thomas Tuchel’s men at Wembley, though we’d do well to remember that there remains plenty of attacking threat on our end with Diogo Jota coming on to replace our No.11.

