Liverpool team news confirmed: Seven changes made & Salah benched for Wolves clash

Liverpool could go one step closer to achieving history should Manchester City fail to secure the lion’s share of the spoils at the Etihad where they are set to welcome Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

Whichever way results go, it has to be emphasised that the Merseysiders gave one hell of a crack at the title having been as many as 14 points behind the league leaders earlier in the campaign.

There remains the encouraging sight of the Champions League final in the distance regardless, with the Reds able to complete, at the very least, a treble collection of silverware.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in goal, Jurgen Klopp has started Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in the heart of the backline.

Jordan Henderson returns to skipper the side in the middle of the park for a still absent Fabinho, with Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita completing the midfield trio.

Sadio Mane returns to the starting-XI alongside Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota for our hosting of Bruno Lage’s men at Anfield.

Likely avoiding risking the fitness of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, the pair’s availability on the bench remains a welcome sight, with the prospect of key minutes during the tie a possibility.

