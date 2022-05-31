Alan Shearer on why Liverpool should be “very proud of what they have achieved” but why this season still “hurts a lot”

It seems to be a debate if this season has been successful or a disappointment but Alan Shearer has discussed why it is both for Liverpool.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily, the 51-year-old said: “It hurts and it hurts a lot.

“To have the disappointment of losing out in the league, despite performing so well, and then to have this disappointment also.

“As much as it hurts, after the season they have had – bringing two trophies back to Anfield – they can still be very proud of what they have achieved.”

Competing in four competitions, playing every game, winning two and finishing second in two others is a successful season.

The trophies we won were the third and fourth most appealing on offer but we hadn’t won either in so long, with many of the players winning the trophy for the first time.

Next season our focus will be on winning either the Premier League or the Champions League and there’s no reason why we can’t do that.

