(Image) Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota meet during international duty between Spain and Portugal

Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota have played 94 games for Liverpool between them in this campaign but their seasons still haven’t ended.

Our No.6 was thankfully removed from the playing squad due to an injury and our No.20 didn’t feature in the game either, which all leads to the question of why they were even there?

It’s quite frankly disgusting that the players are still having to play games, after a long grueling season and the next one starting early, ending late and containing a World Cup.

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp has everyone in fits of laughter with his cheeky remark to Calvin Harris after bus parade

Having reached the final of every competition, Jurgen Klopp must be pulling his hair out as he sees his players all around the world and still playing.

Let’s hope their breaks start soon and that they can have some well earned rest before the start of the next season in July with the Community Shield.

For now, we’ll just cross our fingers and hope that they don’t pick up any injuries on international duty.

You can view the image of Thiago and Jota via Reddit user u/BriarcliffInmate:

#Ep53 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Paris debacle, reviewing Liverpool’s season… & more!