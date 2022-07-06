Liverpool defender set for summer exit as Portuguese outfit line up loan move – Neil Jones

Liverpool youngster Owen Beck is ‘expected’ to depart the club in a loan move to Portuguese side Famalicao this summer, Neil Jones confirmed in a tweet.

The highly-rated teenager featured in two brief cameos for Jurgen Klopp’s men in the League Cup (Preston North End and Leicester City), though key men at the club are said to hold the starlet and his future in high regard.

Young left-back Owen Beck expected to leave Liverpool on loan this week. He's set to join Portuguese Primeira Liga outfit Famalicão for the season.#LFC 🔴 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) July 6, 2022

The outfit in question finished eighth in the Portuguese top-flight last term with a potential move to Rui Pedro Silva’s side representing a promising continuation of business between the Reds and the Primeira Liga.

READ MORE: Liverpool John Lennon Airport ruthlessly takes the mickey out of Ronaldo & Man Utd in hilarious post

Given the quality talents we’ve recently secured in the form of two of the (if not the two) division’s most exciting attacking talents in Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

Maintaining a sound relationship with Portuguese football then seems a more than sound tactic from our recruitment team in a bid to keep a close eye on any further promising potential acquisitions in later windows.

#Ep55 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Farewell Sadio Mane, Mo Salah contract hope… & more!