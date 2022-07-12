(Video) Liverpool players receive a warm welcome in Thailand as the fans go wild for the open training session

Liverpool are ready to face Manchester United in the opening pre-season game of this campaign and the Thai fans are also certainly ready to enjoy the action.

As Jurgen Klopp’s squad walked out onto the pitch, in order to begin their open training session, the cheers they received were deafening.

It’s so rare that our squad can travel around the world and greet supporters who are fanatical about the club from afar and this reception alone shows just how much their presence means.

Let’s hope that the support can be rewarded with a performance and possibly a few goals for the adoring Reds.

All eyes will be on the new boys Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay, as well as Mo Salah now that his contract has been sorted.

You can watch the video of the reception the players received:

A special reception for the Reds 🤩 #LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/h77kfLABHD — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 11, 2022

