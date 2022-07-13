BBC journalist backs Darwin Nunez to make two Liverpool stars’ lives a lot easier

Simon Stone has suggested that Darwin Nunez will be the ideal addition for Liverpool in terms of giving more room for Luis Diaz and Mo Salah to operate.

The Uruguayan international made his unofficial debut against Manchester United as the Reds took a four-goal hammering from Erik ten Hag’s men – a result that arguably didn’t reflect the performance on offer.

“It looks to me – and Jurgen Klopp hinted as much – as though Darwin Nunez will play through the centre once his fitness is up to it,” the reporter told BBC Sport.

“I don’t see the Uruguayan’s game as moving across the front line, or particularly dropping deep as Roberto Firmino has done.

“The benefit for Liverpool should be that he occupies defenders, which makes it harder to track Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.”

Cheap defensive errors aside, there will have been plenty on offer in the 4-0 defeat to the Red Devils with Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott particularly outstanding in their 30-minute cameos.

A big factor behind the 23-year-old’s potentially lengthy period of adaptation to the club will no doubt be a possible formation change from Jurgen Klopp, should the German look to utilise the centre-forward’s strengths as part of a 4-2-3-1.

Fabio Carvalho, forming a solid relationship with Luis Diaz on the left-flank and Bobby Firmino ahead of him, has already demonstrated his suitability for such a system if need be.

However our illustrious manager chooses to set us up this coming term, Nunez represents a significant shift in thinking when it comes to the forward line.

It’s one that is welcome but there will be caution, as ever, to give our new man time in case a quick start isn’t forthcoming.

