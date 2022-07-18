Fans will love six words Gomez blurted out to Nunez during first Liverpool meeting

It seems to be a common theme amongst Liverpool stars that they’d much rather have Darwin Nunez on their side than face the Uruguayan once more on the opposite side of the pitch.

Meeting the Uruguayan for the first time as a fellow Red, Joe Gomez admitted to the former Penarol hitman that ‘you gave me a hard time!’ from their prior meeting in the Champions League quarter-finals against Benfica.

“He has a turn of pace! I said to him as soon as I saw him in the physio room ‘you gave me a hard time!’,” the Englishman told the Echo.

“He is obviously a great player and like the rest of the new signings brings more youth into the team and more longevity.

“It’s exciting times and it is a big statement from the club to make such a big signing on top of the strength we already have.”

Registering 38 goal contributions in 41 appearances across all competitions, fans could hardly blame Jurgen Klopp’s men for wanting to share a dressing room with one of Europe’s most promising attacking talents.

Despite the efforts to mock our £64m man online, one has to have a certain amount of faith in the judgement exercised by Julian Ward and Co. in committing a significant amount of money – potentially a record-breaking fee – to bringing Nunez to Merseyside.

Whilst the jury is still out on a previous record-breaker in Naby Keita, it’s impossible to argue against the success the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker have enjoyed under the former Borussia Dortmund tactician following their moves to L4.

Patience may very well be the name of the game, though we’ve good reason to believe that history will repeat itself in a positive manner in that aspect too.

