Transfer journalist weighs in on Juventus bid for £29m Liverpool attacker – confirms exact offer on the table

Juventus’ reported bid submitted for Liverpool’s Bobby Firmino has been confirmed by one transfer journalist.

The update in question comes courtesy of Ekrem Konur on Twitter, though the figure offered has been disputed slightly with the reporter asserting that a £20m (as opposed to £19.5m) offer was made for the former Bundesliga star, originally purchased for £29m.

The Merseysiders were thought to be unimpressed by the bid on the table, however, with one report claiming that a more significant offer would need to be made to tempt Jurgen Klopp’s outfit.

Having talked up his No.9 – a man once deemed so vital to the functioning of our forward line some feared we’d never cope without him – in pre-season, it’s difficult to see the manager sanctioning an exit for the fan favourite.

There is the former Hoffenheim man’s expiring contract to consider along with whatever value can be squeezed out of the player if there is no intention to offer him fresh terms of course.

Though, historically, we’ve shown more than a willingness for players to run down their contract and get one final year out of them before they seek pastures new.

