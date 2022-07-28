Jurgen Klopp confirms Alisson Becker will miss Saturday’s clash with Manchester City and reveals expected return date

Alisson Becker has been ruled out of Liverpool’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed the disappointing news in his pre-match press conference earlier today but did confirm that the Brazil international should return to fitness ahead of our opening Premier League fixture against Fulham on August 6.

In addition to our No. 1, the German tactician also ruled Diogo Jota out of this weekend’s clash at the King Power Stadium as he continues his recovery from a muscle issue.

“No, Alisson and Diogo have no [chance]. Ali trained today more than the day before so he will be definitely available for Fulham, but not for the weekend,” the boss said (as quoted by the club’s official website).

“And the same for Diogo. Diogo was not here with us so how could he play a football game? That will take a while unfortunately. That’s it.”

READ MORE: (Video) Compilation of 17-year-old Liverpool man’s performance against RB Salzburg will excite Reds supporters

Our current second choice ‘keeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, is also currently nursing an injury meaning Klopp may therefore be forced to select third choice Adrian to start between the sticks.

Irish international Kelleher sat out of our pre-season trip to Asia earlier this month with what the club have described as ‘a knock’ whilst former West Ham United stopper Adrian started yesterday’s 1-0 defeat to RB Salzburg in Austria.

The Spaniard was the man who started our UEFA Super Cup victory against Chelsea back in 2019 and therefore has experience of winning silverware with the Reds.

The trophy at stake on Saturday may only be the Community Shield, but it would certainly be nice to enjoy a successful trip to the East Midlands and provide a real show of intent ahead of the impending Premier League campaign.