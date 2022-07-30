Liverpool team news confirmed: Nunez & Carvalho decisions made as Reds face Man City

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will be under no illusions when it comes to the significance (or relative lack of) of the Community Shield outcome in relation to the remainder of the campaign.

Still, an opportunity to inflict an early bloody nose on their direct title rivals ahead of the 2022/23 season isn’t one to be sniffed at and fans can no doubt expect both managers to field their strongest XIs.

Both outfits have recruited well in the summer and all eyes will be on the potential competition for the golden boot between Darwin Nunes and Erling Haaland just as much as that which will take place between the Reds and Sky Blues for domestic and European glory.

With Alisson Becker still not 100%, Adrian is the man to deputise for the Brazilian international (whilst Caoimhin Kelleher is also sidelined) behind a centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

In the middle of the park, Thiago Alcantara is joined by Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to form a midfield three.

Jurgen Klopp has gone for Bobby Firmino straight down the middle in the forward line with Luis Diaz and Mo Salah flanking the former Hoffenheim man on the left and right flanks respectively.

Both Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho do find themselves on the bench, though the pair will have to wait a while longer for their first full competitive starts.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! The Community Shield is upon us and here is the XI Jurgen Klopp's gone with against Manchester City 🧐 #LFC pic.twitter.com/kGzpZAa7LN — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 30, 2022

