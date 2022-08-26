(Video) Glenn Hoddle claims “all is not well” at Liverpool and says what Jurgen Klopp cannot afford to do at the moment

Liverpool have not had the ideal start to the campaign and head into our fourth game of the campaign still in the hunt for our first win of the season.

Speaking on BT Sport after our Champions League draw, Glenn Hoddle was asked for his opinions of Liverpool’s start to the season and he said: “It’s not as good as they would like it to be.

“They’ve got a lot of injuries at the moment… they’ve got the two domestic cups they won but all is not well there.

“I do think they’ve got enough quality on and off the pitch, like Klopp with his experience, to turn it back round and get themselves going again.

“They can’t, on a domestic level, they cannot afford to let City or anyone else go 4,5,6 points ahead of them”.

The only way to get ourselves over this form is to start winning football matches and all of our supporters are desperate for this to happen against Bournemouth at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that our injury problems will end soon too, giving us as much chance as possible to succeed once again in the Premier League and Champions League.

You can watch Hoddle’s comments on Liverpool’s start to the season (from 1:53:43) via BT Sport on YouTube:

