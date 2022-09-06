25-year-old midfielder confirms Liverpool move ‘was never a possibility’ following transfer window speculation

Liverpool are linked with so many players in every transfer window and it’s not hard to guess that some of the names are completely fabricated stories, one of these seems to have been exposed by the player himself.

As reported by the Evening Standard (via BBC Sport): ‘RB Leipzig’s Austria midfielder Konrad Laimer, 25, says a late move to Anfield was never a possibility despite speculation during the closing hours of the summer transfer window’.

For Konrad Laimer to come and confirm this himself shows just how deep rooted issues are with transfer windows, with supporters so eager to see a new signing arrive – they are desperate to hear the latest name to be linked.

With so many self-confessed transfer gurus out there, it’s hard to know who you can and can’t believe and the truth of the matter is that every supporter loves this time of the year.

Social media interactions and website hits go through the roof and all in the name of speculation, with supporters eager to give their verdicts on the players that could be heading to Anfield.

When Jurgen Klopp publicly declared that he was back in the market for a midfielder, it was always going to cause a smorgasbord of potential players that we would soon be linked with.

In the case of the RB Leipzig man, it’s good to hear him come out and end these possible links – with many expecting our club to continue to pursue a new player, in the next couple of windows.

It seems like the 25-year-old won’t be our man but there will be plenty of others linked in the meantime.

