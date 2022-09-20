(Video) ‘I couldn’t do it’ – Benitez opens up on bizarre chat with Everton executive & being unable to make improvements at the club

Rafa Benitez has suggested that his prior allegiance with Liverpool stopped him from being able to make critical changes inside Everton.

The Spaniard shared he had discussions with a key figure inside the club but was met with an evaluation of the side’s current situation that hardly reflected the reality faced.

It remains a managerial move that had both the red and blue halves of the city scratching their heads and one the coach will no doubt regret at least partly.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @footballdaily:

🗣️ “I was red. At Everton, I couldn’t do it.” Rafael Benítez on his time at Everton and how his ties with Liverpool made it impossible to work at the club. pic.twitter.com/BQ20Tcardg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 20, 2022