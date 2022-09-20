Guardian journalist says Liverpool scouts ‘likely’ sent to watch talent second only to Mbappe & Vinicius in his position

Liverpool scouts are reportedly set to attend Shakhtar Donetsk’s upcoming Champions League group game clash with Real Madrid, with Mykhaylo Mudryk ‘likely the reason’ why.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Guardian journalist Artur Petrosyan following links between the Reds and the Ukraine international.

Liverpool scouts will be present at Shakhtar v R Madrid. Mudryk is likely the reason.

Shakhtar declined summer offers (€30m max) for the winger (Everton, Brentford).

"After Mbappe and Vinicius, he is the best in Europe in his position," said Dario Srna, club's drctr of football. — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) September 20, 2022

The Merseysiders will have to improve on prior failed bids for the 21-year-old from fellow Premier League outfits Everton and Brentford, as Fabrizio Romano reports that an offer potentially in excess of £43.8m will be required to prise the forward away.

READ MORE: Guinean Football Federation issues fresh Naby Keita statement almost two weeks after international call-up

We maintain that it feels unlikely that Liverpool would prioritise a new attacker over bolstering the midfield department, the latter of which has been struggling to cope with an array of injuries.

The return of Thiago Alcantara has masked much of the concerns around our operations in the middle of the park, though its clear that reinforcements will be required sooner rather than later – and if later, no more so than the summer window.

Still the prospect of moving for a talent potentially comparable to the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr will be a tantalising one, if Dario Srna’s estimation is accurate.

EOTK INSIDER: Liverpool look in a strong position to make January midfield signing, Bellingham update… and more