Liverpool midfielder’s agent shares truth about Anfield future after exit rumours emerge

Arthur Melo has been subject to some speculation that his Liverpool stay could end as soon as January but his public on-field efforts to gain match fitness seem to show that he is eager to fight for a place in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Federico Pastorello, the Brazilian’s agent, spoke with Gazzetta dello Sport (via the ECHO) and provided his insight on the player: “The first few weeks are normal for adaptation and the recovery of (a player’s) physical condition.

“Everyone is very happy with him. He has given up his holidays to stay in Liverpool to work. Soon, he will be at 100 per cent”.

It’s great to hear that the 26-year-old has given up his own free time, to prove to everyone within the club (as well as probably himself) that he is fit and able enough to get consistent game time for the Reds.

Playing in Under-21 and Papa John’s Trophy fixtures shows the commitment that the Juventus loanee has, to proving his worth to everyone.

Listening to his agent shows that there seems to be a good mood around his player and his efforts so far on Merseyside.

All of our supporters will only wish the player well and let’s hope that the No.29 can become a key member of the squad, for the remainder of this campaign.

If places were rewarded on effort alone, the former Barcelona midfielder would be in the starting line-up but now it’s time to show everyone his quality on the pitch too.

