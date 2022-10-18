(Video) How Thiago got revenge on Rodri’s off-the-ball clash during Anfield victory

Thiago Alcantara enjoyed another dominating performance in the middle of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield and two incidents involving him and Rodri, have been highlighted by some Liverpool supporters.

The first occurred as the Manchester City midfielder appeared to barge his shoulder into the face of our No.6, something which went unpunished by the referee at the time but our man looked hurt by the clash.

Next comes a tough tackle from the former Bayern Munich maestro where, although he slipped on his way towards his opponent, he absolutely cleared out the 26-year-old and certainly got his own back.

Let that be a lesson to anyone in the Premier League, if you try and get a cheap shot on the 31-year-old off-the-ball – he’ll be back to make amends quickly enough!

You can watch the video of Thiago and Rodri via @DONTLlKE on Twitter:

