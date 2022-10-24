(Video) “No you don’t!” – Gary Neville can’t believe celebrity number Van Dijk has on his phone

Gary Neville couldn’t contain his shock at Virgil van Dijk being in possession of Cillian Murphy’s number during a quickfire Q&A session with the Liverpool star.

The former Manchester United man revealed that the Irish actor, well-known for his TV role in The Peaky Blinders, had once turned him down for a photo, before continuing to express his unadulterated astonishment at the No.4’s feat.

It makes one wonder what other numbers the Breda-born defender has accumulated over the years.

You can catch the clip below (at 7:38), courtesy of The Overlap’s YouTube channel (via Sky Bet):