(Video) Watch Alisson pull off three world-class saves during Liverpool’s defeat of Southampton

Liverpool may have ran out as 3-1 winners against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, but the Reds had Alisson Becker to thank after the Brazilian performed superbly between the sticks for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

With the FA Cup champions in a comfortable position heading towards the full-time whistle, following Bobby Firmino’s early strike and a Darwin Nunez brace, the former AS Roma shotstopper pulled off three world-class saves to deny the Saints from reducing the deficit.

The 30-year-old made two stunning stops to prevent Mohamed Elyounoussi and Sam Edozie as they went through on goal and the Brazil international was then at full stretch to prevent Che Adams from scoring his second header of the game.

Klopp’s men have serious quality all over the pitch but the way in which Alisson has performed this season has been nothing short of remarkable.

Despite the Reds experiencing a slow start to the campaign, our No. 1 is such a consistent performer and we owe a lot of the success we’ve had in recent seasons to the £66m man.

