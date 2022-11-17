(Video) LFC loanee Clarkson scores ridiculous Gerrard-esque volley goal

It’s difficult to find a description for Leighton Clarkson’s latest goal better fitting than ‘Gerrard-esque’.

The Liverpool loanee, currently plying his trade with Aberdeen (with whom he’s already enjoyed a number of ridiculous long-range goals) caught an effort following a corner with a first-time volley the ‘keeper had no chance of getting a hand to.

Though only a friendly with Atlanta, it’s great to see the 21-year-old enjoying his football and gaining some valuable experience away from Anfield.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Watch LFC (originating from Maryville College Men’s Soccer’s Twitter account):

Leighton Clarkson is really enjoying himself at Aberdeen this season. He’s scored this absolute scorcher of a winning goal in a friendly against Atlanta United FC pic.twitter.com/2oyWg8Ru2R — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) November 17, 2022