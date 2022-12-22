(Video) Nat Phillips stops Erling Haaland in his tracks with sublime challenge inside the area

Nat Phillips entered the fray as a first half substitute at the Etihad after James Milner picked up an injury and it didn’t take long for the Liverpool No. 47 to show Erling Haaland that he’s right up for the challenge.

The Norway international, who initially put the hosts ahead inside 10 minutes before Fabio Carvalho’s equaliser, was up against the Reds Academy graduate and running towards Caomhin Kelleher, it appeared that the City No. 9 had the ‘Bolton Baresi’ exactly where he wanted him as he entered the area, that was before the Bolton-born lad tackled the former Borussia Dortmund man with a perfectly timed challenge.

The 25-year-old may be our fifth-choice central defender, but he’s proved previously that he’s more than up for the challenge when called upon.

Phillips put in a decent shift for the remainder of the game despite Jurgen Klopp’s side falling to a 3-2 defeat.

Check the sublime challenge out below by clicking here, courtesy of ARENA Sport.