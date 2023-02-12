‘The time has come’ – Journalist urges Jurgen Klopp to start ‘local lad’ who’ll be ‘keen to make an impression’ against Everton

ECHO journalist Ian Doyle believes ‘the time has come’ for Jurgen Klopp to start Curtis Jones and believes tomorrow’s clash with Everton is the perfect fixture for the Scouser to show what he’s about.

The Reds No. 17 has struggled for regular game time this term and last started a game for his boyhood club back in November when we defeated Napoli 2-0 in the Champions League at Anfield.

The Academy graduate is a player that divides opinion amongst the Reds’ fanbase but with Liverpool’s midfield struggling at the moment, Doyle believes the 22-year-old could be the answer.

“You’ve got someone like Curtis Jones, who loves playing in this game, he’s got a winner in the past,” the journalist told Blood Red (via Transfer Tavern).

“I think the time has come given how the midfield has not been functioning properly, if Thiago’s not fit, I said it the other week that he should be playing, he’s left footed, he has to be on the left hand side.

“Anything’s going to be better than what’s been going on recently, so the legs and a bit of you know, with Curtis Jones, he’s obviously a local lad, he’ll be quite keen to make an impression.”

Jones is a versatile option for Klopp to have with his ability to operate in a central midfield position or on the left flank.

He can drop a shoulder and test ‘keepers with his impressive shooting ability and that’s the reason why many tipped him to be a huge success under our German tactician.

Injuries have limited the Scouser’s game time both this season and in previous campaigns but could he be the man to bring some much needed energy to the middle of the park?

He scored a stunning winner in the FA Cup defeat of Everton back in 2020 and we certainly wouldn’t mind him doing the same again tomorrow.

