‘If this was Trent’ – Rugby star makes interest Alexander-Arnold claim following Reece James’ latest Chelsea display

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham in yesterday’s early kick-off and the performance of Reece James caught the attention of rugby star and huge Liverpool fan Willie Isa.

After Joao Felix had initially put Graham Potter’s side ahead at the London Stadium, James was somewhat at fault for the Hammers’ equaliser after he was caught napping at the back post allowing Emerson to fire home from close range.

There’s a long standing debate amongst Liverpool and Chelsea supporters about who the better right-back is between Trent Alexander-Arnold and James, and Isa believes our No. 66 would’ve been mocked if it was him making the same mistake as the Chelsea man.

“Bro if this was Trent,” the Wigan Warriors man wrote in a tweet posted on his official Twitter account. “Imagine the chat. Just saying.”

READ MORE: (Video) Watch how Akinfenwa reacts to Ferdinand on Liverpool relegation question

Both players have their strengths and weaknesses, but we believe the threat that the Scouser poses going forward is what sets him apart from all other full backs.

His passing ability is simply world-class and although his defensive ability can be questioned at times, we’re a much weaker side when he’s not in the starting XI.

There have been calls by some supporters to deploy the England international in a midfield role with our current options in the middle of the park simply not performing, but at the moment that is an idea that Jurgen Klopp seems to be against.

Although we signed Scottish youngster Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen in the summer, he’s yet to challenge the 24-year-old for a starting spot and it’ll be interesting to see if we look to add reinforcements in the area at the end of the season.

Check Isa’s tweet out below:

bro if this was Trent … imagine the chat 🙄. Just saying. https://t.co/gmjod5RfNn — Willie Isa (@ISA_Willie) February 11, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?