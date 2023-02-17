‘That’s the honest truth’ – Reds legend ‘worried’ ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid

Steve Nicol has admitted that he’s ‘a worried man’ ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants visit Anfield on Tuesday night in the first leg of the last-16 clash with both sides struggling for form in their respective leagues this season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side find themselves eight points behind league leaders Barcelona while the Merseysiders are ninth in the Premier League and a huge 19 points behind table toppers Manchester City.

“I am a worried man,” the Reds legend told ESPN (via Inside Futbol).

“You can say that Real Madrid are struggling, but you still expect them to win when they step on the field.

“You can’t say that about Liverpool right now, you don’t expect Liverpool to beat anybody right now.

“That’s the honest truth.”

We certainly believe that Nicol’s fears are slightly over the top.

There’s no denying that we haven’t been good enough this season but whenever we’re playing at home with the Anfield crowd behind us we will always have a chance.

Klopp admitted he’s ‘in love’ with the Anfield atmosphere after Monday night’s defeat of Everton and we need more of the same against Real next week.

We owe the Spaniards one after they defeated us in last season’s Champions League final in Paris.

Firstly, though, we must overcome Newcastle at St. James’ Park tomorrow in what will be an extremely difficult game.

