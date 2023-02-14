(Video) “I am in love with our crowd” – Klopp praises Liverpool fans after a special Merseyside derby

It felt like Liverpool had returned once again, as the players and fans came together with a special performance against Everton and Jurgen Klopp was quick to thank those involved on the night.

Speaking with Sky Sports after the game, the 55-year-old said: “The atmosphere was outstanding. I am, I don’t think I have to make this point clear, but I am in love with our crowd and what they did tonight – that was very special to be honest and was extremely helpful”.

It was a brilliant night, made even more special by the proposed ‘Flag Day’ that had the whole of Anfield looking majestic once again.

Let’s hope the level of performance from players and fans alike can continue into the coming games and our next match at home against Real Madrid, will be just as special.

You can view Klopp’s comments on the Liverpool fans via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

