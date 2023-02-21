(Video) Salah makes it 2-0 Liverpool as embarrassing Courtois howler hands Reds easiest Champions League goal ever

Few would expect a goalkeeper of Thibaut Courtois’ quality to be so reckless with the ball inside his own box, particularly not after such a stunning outing in the Champions League final in May to help secure Real Madrid the trophy.

Except, that is exactly what occurred at Anfield, as the Belgian fumbled with the ball whilst Mo Salah pressed him for space, handing the Egyptian perhaps the easiest goal he’ll ever register in the competition.

It handed the former Roma star a special accolade too making him the Reds’ top scorer in European competition – fully establishing him as an indisputable club great.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport & Super Sport:

ANFIELD ERUPTS AGAIN! 📢 Mo Salah pounces on a huge error from Thibaut Courtois 🇪🇬#UCL pic.twitter.com/zhMGQhSK9K — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 21, 2023