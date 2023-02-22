(Video) “You’d have to say” – Steven Gerrard’s scathing assessment of Liverpool’s defeat to Real Madrid

Liverpool fans thought that Anfield was set to deliver another famous night as we built an early lead but things soon turned very badly, very quickly and Steven Gerrard was asked to share his thoughts after the match.
Speaking on BT Sport, the 42-year-old said: “Sometimes in football you’ve got to hold your hands up and say ‘the best team won, you were outclassed, you were dominated’. They [Real Madrid] were better in most areas of the pitch you’d have to say”.
READ MORE: (Video) “Football is full of miracles” – Virgil van Dijk provides rally cry after Anfield defeat
After such an impressive start, Jurgen Klopp’s team were quickly outclassed and Real Madrid dominated what was a tough second-half to watch for our supporters.
The impossible can still happen in the second-leg but it seems that the confidence blow this result could have caused, may well spell the end to this year’s Champions League adventure.
You can watch Gerrard’s comments via @btsportfootball on Twitter:
"Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say 'we weren't good enough!'"@rioferdy5 and Steven Gerrard left shocked after Real Madrid's unbelievable comeback against Liverpool! 👀#UCL pic.twitter.com/iS25XdSq04
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 21, 2023
40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?
Let’s face facts, we have two full backs who can’t defend&teams have found that out. Tren spend most of his time looking like a frightened rabbit in headlights, robbo at the moment only has one gear which is reverse.hendo is only good for a cameo when your winning so what’s needed, two full backs who can defend,one centre half to cover for a fit konate, and jude Bellingham ( I wish) . On last night, Madrid were good but we made them look good.