(Video) “You’d have to say” – Steven Gerrard’s scathing assessment of Liverpool’s defeat to Real Madrid

Liverpool fans thought that Anfield was set to deliver another famous night as we built an early lead but things soon turned very badly, very quickly and Steven Gerrard was asked to share his thoughts after the match.

Speaking on BT Sport, the 42-year-old said: “Sometimes in football you’ve got to hold your hands up and say ‘the best team won, you were outclassed, you were dominated’. They [Real Madrid] were better in most areas of the pitch you’d have to say”.

After such an impressive start, Jurgen Klopp’s team were quickly outclassed and Real Madrid dominated what was a tough second-half to watch for our supporters.

The impossible can still happen in the second-leg but it seems that the confidence blow this result could have caused, may well spell the end to this year’s Champions League adventure.

You can watch Gerrard’s comments via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

  1. Let’s face facts, we have two full backs who can’t defend&teams have found that out. Tren spend most of his time looking like a frightened rabbit in headlights, robbo at the moment only has one gear which is reverse.hendo is only good for a cameo when your winning so what’s needed, two full backs who can defend,one centre half to cover for a fit konate, and jude Bellingham ( I wish) . On last night, Madrid were good but we made them look good.

