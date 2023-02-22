(Video) “Football is full of miracles” – Virgil van Dijk provides rally cry after Anfield defeat

Liverpool supporters would be forgiven for feeling pretty down after our crushing defeat to Real Madrid but Virgil van Dijk remained resolute after the match, providing a rally call to his teammates and our fans.

Speaking with Peter Schmeichel, our No.4 said: “The harsh reality is we are 5-2 down and have an almost impossible task to turn it around it Madrid. But football is full of miracles and let’s hope we can pull off a miracle”.

READ MORE: Supporters announce ‘demonstration’ taking place at Anfield regarding Paris events at CL final

You have to admire the confidence and it is important to remember that we’ve come back from a three goal deficit to Spanish opponents in the Champions League before.

We’re not out yet but it would take a monumental effort for the Reds to achieve the impossible at the Bernabeu, something our centre-half is hoping we can do.

You can watch van Dijk’s comments via @CBSSportsGolazo on Twitter:

“The harsh reality is we are 5-2 down and have an almost impossible task to turn it around it Madrid. But football is full of miracles…” Virgil van Dijk reacts after Liverpool’s 1st leg defeat to Real with @PSchmeichel1. 🗣 pic.twitter.com/jeyecoe131 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 21, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?