(Video) “Football is full of miracles” – Virgil van Dijk provides rally cry after Anfield defeat

"Football is full of miracles" – Virgil van Dijk provides rally cry after Anfield defeat

Liverpool supporters would be forgiven for feeling pretty down after our crushing defeat to Real Madrid but Virgil van Dijk remained resolute after the match, providing a rally call to his teammates and our fans.

Speaking with Peter Schmeichel, our No.4 said: “The harsh reality is we are 5-2 down and have an almost impossible task to turn it around it Madrid. But football is full of miracles and let’s hope we can pull off a miracle”.

You have to admire the confidence and it is important to remember that we’ve come back from a three goal deficit to Spanish opponents in the Champions League before.

We’re not out yet but it would take a monumental effort for the Reds to achieve the impossible at the Bernabeu, something our centre-half is hoping we can do.

