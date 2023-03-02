(Video) Mo Salah makes two Wolves players look silly after decking them with insane show of strength

Wolves stars Jose Sa and Joao Moutinho were doing their best to annoy Mo Salah while preparing to defend a Liverpool corner last night but the Egyptian King left the pair looking silly after he single-handedly put them to the ground with a superb show of strength.

The ball wasn’t even in play when the Portuguese duo tried to ruffle our No. 11’s feathers but Salah was having none of it and sent the duo flying into into their own net.

Former Monaco man Moutinho adopted a heavy-handed approach on the forward by attempting to push him as far away from Sa as possible.

That was before the Reds star gave the Wolves No. 28 a taste of his own medicine and pushed him backwards causing him to collide with his own ‘keeper.

It would be the former AS Roma man that would again have the last laugh with him scoring Liverpool’s second of the night to secure all three points at Anfield.

Check the comical incident below via @SaladinMoSalah on Twitter:

Look what Mohamed Salah did to the wolves in the first half 💪 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/dD8h6y2Tya — Saladin MoSalah (@SaladinMoSalah) March 1, 2023

