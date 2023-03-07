Alongside Gvardiol: Liverpool admire 6 ft 2 colossus; they could land him for free – report

Evan Ndicka has been cited as ‘exactly the kind of player that Liverpool love’ and could be ‘one to watch’ in terms of a potential move to Anfield, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Eintracht Frankfurt defender is set to be out of contract in the summer, with no discernible signs of him penning fresh terms with the Europa League holders (GIVEMESPORT).

The CBS Sports reporter recently told Football Terrace that the Reds are among several Premier League clubs with an eye on the 23-year-old’s situation in Germany

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “You’ve got a player, for example, like Evan Ndicka, who’s a free transfer. And that’s exactly the kind of player that Liverpool love because they know there’s value. They appreciate the talent there, so that’s one to watch as well.”

It would appear that the Frenchman isn’t the only Bundesliga centre-back in FSG’s sights, as Fabrizio Romano claimed on Monday (via Twitter) that Liverpool had ‘explored’ conditions for a possible swoop for Josko Gvardiol in January.

However, while the Croatian could come with a £100m release clause (as per 90min), the Frankfurt defender may represent a far more economical option for the Reds to pursue.

As per FBref, Ndicka could add a real no-nonsense option at the back for Jurgen Klopp. He’s made more interceptions (25) and blocks (37) and won more aerial duels (56) this season than the RB Leipzig man, and indeed each of the current senior central defenders at Anfield.

Plus, at 23 and with nearly 200 senior club career appearances (Transfermarkt), the 6 foot 2 colossus hits a nice balance of boasting plenty of high-level experience while still likely having his peak footballing years ahead of him.

If indeed he is a ‘player that Liverpool love’, like Jacobs said, he’s a name who ought to find a way into the Anfield powerbrokers’ discussions regarding potential summer transfer targets.

