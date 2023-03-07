John Henry breaks silence on Liverpool’s transfer plans as summer window picture develops

John Henry and FSG have come under fire of late as Liverpool’s fortunes on the pitch dwindled in stark comparison to the incredible heights of the prior campaign.

Living up to a season that nearly delivered a historic quadruple haul of silverware was always going to be a titanic challenge, however, few expected a collapse so significant as that which followed in 2022/23.

The scale of investment required to build on what Jurgen Klopp’s men are beginning to salvage from the wreckage has since become clear, though the Reds’ principal owner appeared to wave away the prospect of a mammoth transfer kitty being granted this summer.

“We continue building at Liverpool Football Club in a responsible manner,” the Boston Globe owner exlusively revealed to the Liverpool Echo.

“We’ve seen many football clubs (including LFC previously) go down unsustainable paths. We have and will continue to focus our attention on investing wisely in the transfer market and we remain incredibly proud of our squad.

“At the same time we continue investing in our training facilities, our main stand and currently the Anfield Road stand. These are all physical reflections of our resolve and how very seriously Fenway Sports Group takes its responsibilities for this great club.”

Historically, we have relied to a great extent on the revenue the club makes, be it from commercial income or player sales, investing sustainably with the help of analytics and the nous of negotiating experts like Michael Edwards and Julian Ward.

With there being only a few examples in the current squad who could yield genuine value for us – with Caoimhin Kelleher standing out as a prime option – however, we must beg the question as to HOW top target Jude Bellingham, and any other additions, will be funded.

There’s value in the suggestion that unchecked spending, for instance a la Chelsea, can hinder rather than transform a season, though it’s likewise critical we spend appropriately on targets we need to ensure we don’t get left behind by our less frugal rivals.

