‘Scary’ midfielder has picked Liverpool transfer over Manchester City & Chelsea – report

Jude Bellingham would reportedly prefer to sign for Liverpool over Manchester City or Chelsea this summer if the option to switch to the Premier League arises.

This report comes courtesy of Pete O’Rourke at Football Insider, with it being claimed that Real Madrid remain ‘firmly’ in the race for the England international, valued in ‘excess of £130m’.

The former Birmingham City (described as ‘scary’ by Jermain Jenas during the BBC’s live commentary of the World Cup) ace has enjoyed another productive campaign in the German top-flight, amassing 16 goal contributions in 33 appearances (across all competitions) from the middle of the park.

It says a great deal about the player’s standing in world football that Jurgen Klopp is said to have raised his transfer priority status to another level (if such a thing is even possible given how highly the German rates him already) ahead of the summer, according to Christian Falk.

Nothing is signed, sealed nor delivered at this stage, of course, especially not whilst Real Madrid continue to lurk in the shadows.

Regardless, we’d expect the project at Anfield to appeal more by comparison if Bellingham remains truly committed to the prospect of personal development.

Though, judging by our drubbing over two legs in the Champions League Round of 16, Los Blancos appear the more enticing option at this stage, few would disagree with the idea that we can offer more playing minutes up front and fast-track the talented youngster’s development in what it is perceived to be the most competitive league in world football.

