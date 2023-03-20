Weekend cup incident could have a bearing on Liverpool if one thing happens

Manchester United’s 3-1 FA Cup win over Fulham on Sunday could have potentially helpful repercussions for Liverpool, depending on two variables.

The visitors had been leading at Old Trafford when the home side were awarded a penalty, sparking chaotic scenes which saw two players and manager Marco Silva shown red cards.

One of those to be given his marching orders was Aleksandar Mitrovic, who was sent off for shoving referee Chris Kavanagh over the awarding of the spot kick and the dismissal of teammate Willian.

The Serbian striker is set to receive an automatic three-match ban for his straight red card, although some precedents might suggest that this could possibly be extended (talkSPORT).

Indeed, former Liverpool player Dean Saunders has called for the 28-year-old to be suspended for as many as 10 games over the incident (via talkSPORT on Twitter).

If Mitrovic is to be suspended for more than the regulation three matches, it could indirectly affect the Reds based on one prospective occurrence.

Fulham were actually meant to be playing at Anfield this weekend, only for the fixture to be postponed owing to their FA Cup involvement.

The Premier League have yet to confirm a date for the match to be rescheduled, although Liverpool’s Champions League exit raises the possibility of the game being fixed for Wednesday 12 April, when some of the quarter-finals in the European tournament take place.

That would fall three days after the Reds host table-topping Arsenal, but five days before their next fixture away to Leeds.

As per Liverpool Echo, the Fulham game could be held over until a midweek slot in May, but with several other matches yet to be rescheduled owing to postponements from earlier in the campaign, the Premier League may wish to see fixtures run off at the earliest viable opportunity.

If our clash against the Cottagers is rescheduled for 12 April, that would be the third game of Mitrovic’s suspension, ruling him out of contention to face the Reds.

However, even if the fixture doesn’t take place until May, he may still be prevented from facing Jurgen Klopp’s team if his ban is extended to seven games or more.

If the Serbian were to be ruled out of Fulham’s trip to Anfield, whenever it’s played, it’d be an undoubted blow for the west Londoners and may come as a relief to Liverpool, against whom he scored twice on the opening weekend of the top-flight season.

Those were the first and second of his 11 goals in the current league campaign (Transfermarkt), so he’s indisputably a key player for his side, and the prospect of him being suspended against the Reds could help our cause.

