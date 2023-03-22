(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Jude Bellingham has done in England training

It’s now been a week since Liverpool last played, with Reds-related conversations in the days since the Champions League exit to Real Madrid dominated by one name.

The transfer speculation surrounding Jude Bellingham has kicked up a gear lately, despite David Ornstein reporting for The Athletic on Monday that a move to Anfield seems ‘increasingly unlikely’ for the Borussia Dortmund star.

However, Graeme Bailey subsequently told the Talking Transfers Podcast (via The Boot Room) that Jurgen Klopp’s side are ‘still in the race’ for the 19-year-old.

Amid all this discourse about the teenager’s next move, he’s been preparing with his England teammates for their Euro 2024 qualifying double header against Italy and Ukraine.

Video footage from Three Lions training has shown him getting up close and personal with one Liverpool stalwart, playfully hugging Jordan Henderson.

With Bellingham also sharing an off-field friendship with Trent Alexander-Arnold, his embrace of the Reds skipper could be interpreted by some as him being quite close to multiple players at Anfield, with the narrative writing itself amid the ongoing transfer speculation.

That certainly wasn’t lost on Twitter user @Braden_LFC, who shared the training ground clip with the accompanying caption of: ‘Jude gravitates towards Liverpool players more than any other club players. That deffo says something’.

It could be nothing more than the two England stars enjoying an innocent light-hearted moment, but amid the current rumour mill, Kopites are sure to enjoy this particular footage.

