Liverpool vs Manchester City preview: The perfect time to win on the road

The current Premier League season has been another one filled with shocks, surprises, goals and drama.

For Liverpool fans too, it has been a real rollercoaster ride and one that has offered some awesome ups, such as the 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United, plus hard-to-fathom downs, like the 1-0 loss to Bournemouth.

One upcoming game that could have a huge say in terms of the Reds’ hopes of holding on to Champions League football next term is their visit to Manchester City on April 1.

What do the bookies say?

A good place to start when previewing this Premier League clash is taking a look at what the bookies expect to happen.

As of now, Manchester City seem to be the favourites with odds of around 3/5. Liverpool, though, are not being dismissed and have odds of around 4/1 currently to win.

Liverpool must find a way to win on the road

Liverpool’s form has been rather patchy this term, with their troubles on the road showing no sign of abating.

That being said, the gravity of the task that awaits could yet inspire another phenomenal performance against the Reds’ recent title rivals and Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be hoping to see players like Trent Alexander-Arnold rediscover their best form on the day if the Merseysiders are to walk away with a rare set of points from an away trip.

Mo Salah might not have enjoyed a vintage year so far by his high standards, but he still has the pace plus the goal-scoring threat to trouble City alongside resident chaos-maker Darwin Nunez, the latter of which fans will be hoping to see make a full recovery in time for the clash in question.

Key game for Liverpool’s top four ambitions

One thing that could play a huge part in how this game pans out is the importance it has for Liverpool’s ambitions of a top four finish.

With the club currently sitting in sixth place and having a couple of games in hand over Spurs in fourth, a win here could prove pivotal, provided that Newcastle manage to drop some points on their end.

It would not only see Klopp’s outfit pick up three more points towards a Champions League spot but also give them a lot of confidence, one might hope, to finish the season strongly.

What can we expect from Manchester City in this game?

It’s worth pointing out that with the title race still far from decided, the meeting between the Sky Blues and Liverpool will bear added significance for the hosts in a bid to retain their top-flight crown.

As with the Reds, City’s squad is filled with a range of top players from around the world, including main dangerman Erling Haaland, who has already plundered 28 Premier League goals this term!

What impact will the international break have had?

Another key factor which could affect this game is the international break. By the time this match is played, both teams will have had a break from Premier League action for a few weeks.

This could see both sets of players coming into this contest a little rusty and not having played much football. As a result, we could see a match where people do not play to their usual standard and uncharacteristic mistakes could decide the outcome.

The main worry for both managers, though, as already evidenced by Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland’s respective withdrawals from the Uruguay and Norway national sides, would be any injuries picked up by key men on international duty.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Conclusion

There is no doubt that this game should be a real cracker and one to remember. With Liverpool chasing down a Champions League spot and Manchester City desperate for three points to close the gap on Arsenal, both sides will be more eager than ever to snap up the lion’s share of the spoils.