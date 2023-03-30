(Video) Konate nails Liverpool training drill and performs near-replica of familiar celebration

Ibrahima Konate made light work of one Liverpool training drill and marked his feat with a celebration reminiscent of one often seen from an ex-Manchester United player.

The France defender was back at Kirkby along with his Reds teammates following the international break, and he showed that he’s well capable of sending a long pass to exactly where he wants it to go.

One training routine uploaded on LFC’s official Twitter channel showed the players trying to loft the ball from distance into a net through a large hoop, an exercise that the 23-year-old completed with aplomb.

Konate then wheeled away in delight and leapt into the air with a swivel as he spread his legs and tucked his arms in, with him looking like he was about to replicate Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous ‘siiuuu’ celebration.

However, almost as if he remembered the Portuguese veteran’s Old Trafford links just in time, the Frenchman went with a more restrained pumping of his fists upon landing back on the ground, rather than the 38-year-old’s trademark finish of arms outstretched and bellow of delight.

In fairness, the manner in which Ibou nailed the training drill earned him the right to celebrate however he wants!

You can see Konate’s magic with the ball and subsequent celebration in the clip below, courtesy of @LFC on Twitter: