Liverpool v Tottenham: Preview, form guide, predicted line-ups and more

Liverpool return to Anfield for the first time in three weeks when they host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

A wretched April for the Reds has effectively ended their title hopes, leaving them with relatively little to play for in Jurgen Klopp’s final three matches in charge of the club.

Nonetheless, his side will be eager to put a horrendous month behind them – characterised by the German’s dispute with Mo Salah against West Ham last weekend – and send the manager out on a high, and revenge could also be on their minds after the controversial defeat to Spurs in the reverse fixture last September.

One positive for the Reds is that they could be mathematically guaranteed Champions League football for next season if either Spurs or Aston Villa – who both play before Klopp’s side take to the pitch this weekend – drop points.

Liverpool v Tottenham takes place at Anfield on Sunday 5 May with a 4:30pm kick-off BST. Paul Tierney is the referee for this fixture, with John Brooks on VAR.

Yes – Sky Sports will show the match live on Sunday afternoon as part of their Super Sunday coverage, following on from the meeting of Brighton and Aston Villa at 2pm.

2 Liverpool wins, 2 draws, 1 Spurs win

30 September 2023: Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool

30 April 2023: Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham

6 November 2022: Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

7 May 2022: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham

19 December 2021: Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool

Liverpool: 1 win, 2 draws, 2 defeats

7 April: 2-2 v Man United (A)

14 April: 0-1 v Crystal Palace (H)

21 April: 3-1 v Fulham (A)

24 April: 0-2 v Everton (A)

27 April: 2-2 v West Ham (A)

Tottenham: 2 wins, 1 draw, 2 defeats

30 March: 2-1 v Luton (H)

2 April: 1-1 v West Ham (A)

7 April: 3-1 v Nottingham Forest (H)

13 April: 0-4 v Newcastle (A)

28 April: 2-3 v Arsenal (H)

*Note: This preview has been written before Tottenham’s match away to Chelsea on Thursday 2 May.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Van de Ven; Bissouma, Hojbjerg; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son.

Despite Liverpool’s woeful form in recent weeks, an eight-day break from their last match should provide the ideal opportunity for a recharge after a hectic and dreadful April.

Perhaps the absence of any pressure from no longer being in the title race, and Sunday being Klopp’s penultimate Anfield fixture, could actually liberate the Reds and see them play more fluently.

By contrast, Spurs will be feverishly chasing down fourth-placed Villa, especially after Borussia Dortmund’s win over PSG last night confirmed that fifth in the Premier League won’t be good enough to get into next season’s Champions League.

