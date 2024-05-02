(Video) Training ground footage featuring Mo Salah will come as big relief to Liverpool fans

April ended with Mo Salah at the centre of a storm after his touchline dispute with Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at West Ham last weekend, but the start of a new month has coincided with a strong hint that the row in east London is now water under the bridge.

Sky Sports News shared footage from the AXA Training Centre on Thursday as the Reds went through their paces in preparation for Sunday’s Premier League clash at home to Tottenham.

If some LFC fans may have been worried that what happened at the London Stadium was a sign of transfer-seeking discontent from the 31-year-old, they might be relieved to witness the Egyptian’s body language this afternoon.

Salah was all smiles as he trained on Thursday, with no sign of any lingering discontent over what happened with Klopp just a few days ago.

It’s good to see our number 11 looking happy and focused on the training pitch, and hopefully he’ll be back among the goals when Spurs come to town on Sunday.

You can view the training ground footage below, via @SkySportsNews on X: