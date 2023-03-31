Liverpool have been ‘really impressed’ with 24-year-old PL star ‘since youth level’; currently ‘lead the list’ for his signature

GOAL journalist Neil Jones has revealed that Liverpool ‘have been really impressed’ by Mason Mount ever since youth level.

The Chelsea star, who is being strongly linked with a move to Anfield this summer by The Athletic, spent time on loan at Derby County alongside former Reds player Harry Wilson during the 2018/19 campaign as the Rams were chasing promotion to the Premier League under Frank Lampard.

The 24-year-old impressed during his time with the now League One outfit, scoring 11 goals and registering six assists (across all competitions), and Jurgen Klopp’s men are reportedly ‘confident’ they can bring him to Merseyside at the end of the season with them currently ‘leading the list’ for his signature.

“He has a lot of fans within the game and at Liverpool in the past they have been really impressed by him at youth level,” Jones told The Redmen TV (via The Boot Room). “I remember when Harry Wilson was at Derby on loan in the 2018/19 season and Mason Mount was there as well, and I think they shared a house. The reports that came back on Wilson always contained a lot about Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori was there as well and it was seen that they were elevating Derby to be promotion contenders.”

Despite Mount’s struggle for form this season, the England international has been a consistent option for the Blues in recent years.

His current deal at Stamford Bridge runs out at the end of next season, though, and there are currently no signs of him agreeing terms over a new deal.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has splashed £600m on strengthening the squad this season and his No. 19 has therefore dropped down the pecking order under Graham Potter.

Klopp is desperate to strengthen his options in the middle of the park ahead of next season and a move for the Portsmouth-born talent would certainly make sense.

