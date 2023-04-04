Player Liverpool want to sign could now hire Pep Guardiola’s brother as his agent – report

Pep Guardiola probably isn’t top of the list of people who will be plotting to help Liverpool’s transfer pursuits this summer but he may soon be seeing one family member paving a potential target’s route to Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly said to be a fan of Gabri Veiga and, according to El Nacional, has already spoken with the player’s agent ahead of a possible move to Anfield this summer but these talks may soon be happening with someone else.

As reported by the Daily Mail: ‘Pere Guardiola, a respected agent with SEG and the brother of Pep, is the leading candidate to represent one of Europe’s hottest prospects Gabri Veiga at Celta Vigo’.

The 20-year-old is an attacking midfielder and could be seen as part of a potential rebuild in the position by Jurgen Klopp this summer, as we look to at least replace the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo, Bobby Firmino and possibly James Milner.

The Celta Vigo star won’t see the end of his current deal until the summer of 2026 and so we may have to pay a fair amount to prize him away from the Spanish outfit that are reportedly paying him less than €4k-per-week (via Capology).

Whether our chances of signing the young midfielder will increase or decrease because of his agent’s family relation to the Manchester City boss, time will tell, but it’ll certainly make for an interesting addition if this move is completed.

