‘Personally I think…’ – Reliable journo offers hope to Liverpool fans regarding Bellingham pursuit

Jude Bellingham may still end up a Liverpool player despite Jurgen Klopp’s side reportedly withdrawing themselves from the race for the Borussia Dortmund star’s signature, that’s according to Jan Aage Fjortoft.

The teenager has long been linked with a move to Anfield and was recognised as the Reds’ ‘priority’ transfer target, that was until recently with reports now suggesting that Klopp instead believe it makes more sense to sign two or three new players with the same amount of money it would cost so sign Bellingham alone.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are the two other clubs that are believed to be strong contenders to be Bellingham’s new club but no decision has yet been made.

It’s somewhat surprising and bemusing for Liverpool to no longer be in the race for the 19-year-old’s services when you consider that they didn’t sign a new midfielder last summer as they were confident that signing the Birmingham City Academy graduate would be worth the wait.

His impressive performances for both club and country this season have only increased interest in his signature and increased Dortmund’s asking price.

Viaplay’s Fjortoft has offered hope to Kopites, however, suggesting that despite all of the recent reports Bellingham could still very well end up at L4 in the future.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens but it would certainly be painful to see him head anywhere else other than Merseyside when he does decide to leave Dortmund.

Re: Bellingham When a club not so keen on «much- wanted – player» anymore it’s usually: – selling club wants “way more” than buying is willing to pay

– players doesn’t want to go there Personally I think Jude could still end up at Liverpool Roulette just been opened — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) April 13, 2023

