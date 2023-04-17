(Video) Klopp explains footage of him nearly falling off his seat during Leeds thrashing

Jurgen Klopp was seen thoroughly enjoying one moment in the second-half from his Liverpool side as the Reds comfortably beat their West Yorkshire-dwelling opponents 6-1.

The German brought up one moment in which his players won the ball back in a counter-pressing moment in the 92nd-minute, which nearly prompted the German to fall off his seat in delight.

It should be borne in mind that we came up against a catastrophically poor Leeds outfit in the second-half of action, but it shouldn’t detract completely from the quality on show and how we managed to showcase components key to our prior success.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: