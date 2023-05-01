(Video) Klopp provides hamstring injury update as he aims Paul Tierney dig

Jurgen Klopp was in an unusual position of having to provide an injury update for himself after our victory over Tottenham, following his hamstring strain during the celebrations for Diogo Jota’s late winner.

Speaking with the media, the 55-year-old said: “Bad enough, but fair punishment for not behaving in the right way. I [will] have pain for a few days, Mr. Tierney not.”

READ MORE: (Video) Ryan Mason makes remarkable ‘country mile’ claim after losing to Liverpool

It was clear that the boss wasn’t too happy with the performance of Paul Tierney and it was one of many digs directed at the referee, in his press conference.

Let’s hope that the German is fit for the next game and that we also see a better performance from the officials next time out.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on his injury (from 8:00) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions