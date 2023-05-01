(Video) ‘What’s he doing’ – Ally McCoist slams Klopp over referee outburst after Liverpool win

Ally McCoist has hit out at Jurgen Klopp over his comments on Paul Tierney’s refereeing performance during Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

A tempestuous clash at Anfield saw the Reds manager booked for his celebration after Diogo Jota’s stoppage time winning goal, claiming that the official said something ‘not okay’ to him in administering the yellow card (Sky Sports).

The German was also enraged over Mo Salah being deemed culpable of a foul for the free-kick from which Richarlison equalised late on, which completed Spurs’ comeback from 3-0 down before the Portugal forward’s last-gap winner.

As per Sky Sports, Klopp said that Liverpool ‘have our history with Tierney’, with the whistler having also incurred the 55-year-old’s wrath over an atrocious refereeing display in a match against the same two teams last season (BBC Sport).

However, McCoist wasn’t amused by the Reds manager’s remarks on the official, saying on talkSPORT this morning: “What’s he doing, man? A lot of nonsense, absolute nonsense. The officials make the same mistakes that the players, the coaching staff and the managers make.

“Do me a favour. There’s no chance. Agendas? Come on. If we’re starting to go down that road…it’s absolute nonsense.

“Look at that Liverpool game yesterday. He’s moaning about the free kick [before Richarlison equaliser]. It might not have been a free kick, and he’s lucky Jota stays on the park. You can’t have it both ways.”

It must be noted that at no point did Klopp use the word ‘agenda’ in anything he said regarding Tierney, just that there was ‘history’ between him and Liverpool from previous matches.

Also, McCoist is ignoring that Oliver Skipp was fortunate not to have faced any sanction over an awful challenge on Luis Diaz in the first half yesterday, while the foul given against Salah prior to Richarlison’s goal was a very soft one.

Frankly, the officials weren’t particularly helpful for either team at Anfield on Sunday.

