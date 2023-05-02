Jurgen Klopp charged for ‘improper conduct’ and questioning the ‘integrity of the referee’ after Tierney comments

Jurgen Klopp has been charged by The FA for ‘improper conduct’ and questioning the ‘integrity of the referee’ after his comments about Paul Tierney, following our victory over Spurs.

The full statement read: ‘Liverpool FC’s Jürgen Klopp has been charged following their Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 30 April.

‘It is alleged that the manager’s comments regarding the match official during post-match media interviews constitutes improper conduct in that they imply bias, and/or question the integrity of the referee, and/or are personal/offensive, and/or bring the game into disrepute’.

The statement went on to confirm that our manager has until ‘Friday 5 May to provide a response’ and so he will be eligible to be on the sidelines for our clash against Fulham at Anfield.

It’s unknown at this point whether we will appeal this decision and what the punishment will be for the 55-year-old but given his public claim that he does admit his comments and/or actions were wrong, it’s likely we will accept the punishment.

The main hope will be that we can at least have the German on the sidelines for our final game of the campaign and to help say goodbye to Bobby Firmino on his final Anfield match.

Other than that, we are of course chasing a highly improbable Champions League qualification and trying to continue a six-game unbeaten run and a chain of four consecutive victories – so the boss will be crucial in ensuring the players can keep their efforts high on the pitch.

It seems though that Pep Lijnders will be given some time as interim gaffer, whilst we see out the punishment that will inevitably be handed to the man we all love to see in the hot-seat.

You can view the full statement on Klopp via @FAspokesperson on Twitter:

