(Video) Klopp confirms six-week hamstring injury ahead of possible period away from the sidelines

Jurgen Klopp has caused much controversy following his celebration towards the fourth official and altercation with Paul Tierney, after Diogo Jota’s late winner against Tottenham.

Due to the injury the German picked up during his celebrations at Anfield, he was asked for an update on his own fitness and said: “No scan, no ultrasound but 2C [grade injury] I had. If I would be a player, six weeks [out injured] it would be but, I’m not!”.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold’s astounding April assists shared in fantastic compilation

The 55-year-old didn’t seem too worried about his own hamstring concerns but with reports circling that he may be due to have a spell away from the sidelines through suspension, we may spend several of our final games this season without our boss.

Let’s hope that common sense pervails and that we don’t spend too much time without our charismatic leader, encouraging his players from his usual position.

You can watch Klopp’s own injury update (from 0:22) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions